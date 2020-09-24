AEW Late Night Dynamite ratings finishes in the cable top 10

AEW Late Night Dynamite's Tuesday special on TNT finished with 585,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The taped one-hour show began on the network at 12:38AM EST. It featured just three matches and had Chris Jericho doing guest commentary.

The show ranked at #9 in the Cable Top 150 with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic, following a strong lead-in from the NBA Playoffs. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets before Dynamite topped the night with 4.828 million viewers and a 2.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The Late Night Dynamite special featured the debuting Ben Carter vs. Scorpio Sky, Brandi Rhodes vs. Anna Jay of the Dark Order and Matt Sydal vs. Shawn Spears in the main event. These are more strong ratings for a Dynamite special, following their "Countdown to All Out" special in early September, which finished #23 in the Cable Top 150.

This week's AEW Dynamite line-up

The Dark Order vs... the orange 🧨 Get ready for a wild TNT Championship tonight on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/wS2eYzwpbD — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 23, 2020

AEW Dynamite is back at its standard time tonight. This edition will be headlined by Brodie Lee facing Orange Cassidy for the AEW TNT Championship. We will also see a huge tag team match, with AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida teaming with NWA World Women's Champion Thunder Rosa to face Ivelisse and Diamante.

The six-man tag team match scheduled for the show has been postponed after breaking news concerning No. 1 contender Lance Archer. However, we will see the in-ring debut of Miro.

The newest AEW signee will team up with Kip Sabian against the team of Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela. This will be another jam-packed, stacked line-up for AEW Dynamite.

We will have an update on the ratings for this episode tomorrow right here on Sportskeeda.