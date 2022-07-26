Tony Khan asserts it would have been impossible to launch AEW without WWE Legend

AEW President Tony Khan recently sat down for an interview where he discussed the formation of his promotion. During his interview, Khan shouldered much of the company's initial success onto a WWE legend.

All Elite Wrestling debuted in 2019, after their inaugural Double or Nothing PPV. Some of the biggest names in WWE would jump over to the promotion, increasing their credibility as a viable competitor.

Tony Khan recently sat down for an exclusive interview with The Daily Star and discussed the importance of Chris Jericho during the formation of the promotion:

"I believe Chris has been one of the most important people in AEW from the very beginning of the company. I think it would have been very challenging to launch without Chris - it was already challenging with everything we had. It was difficult for us to push and fight it to get where we are now, but without Chris, I don't know how it would have been possible," Khan said. (H/T: The Daily Star)

Shortly after the inception of the promotion, Jericho became the inaugural AEW World Champion. "The Wizard" currently leads his Jericho Appreciation Society, which parodies Sports Entertainment.

Tony Khan continued, praising AEW star Chris Jericho for his recent bodily transformation

Chris Jericho's physique has fluxuated throughout his career. Many wrestlers and fans alike have brought attention to it over the years. However, Y2J has recently gotten into the best shape of his career.

During the same interview, Khan praised Chris Jericho for turning his health around after a health scare and how much better he looks today:

"He had a blot clot and was actually in the UK for an extended period of time and couldn't travel back to America. During that period, he took his health very seriously and worked so hard. He's lost over 30 pounds and looks better than he has in years." (H/T: The Daily Star)

Chris Jericho recently went into detail about his 2021 health scare during interviews, noting that he survived a pulmonary embolism. According to Jericho, this nearly led to a stroke. Luckily, the veteran had a total body transformation.

