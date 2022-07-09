AEW's Chris Jericho goes into scary detail regarding his health last year

AEW star Chris Jericho has gone into graphic detail about his stint in hospital at the end of 2021, which ended up being as a result of a pulmonary embolism.

During a UK tour with his band Fozzy in December 2021, Jericho was admitted to hospital after suffering shortness of breath while performing at his concerts. While it was confirmed at the time that it wasn't related to COVID-19, the former AEW World Champion had trouble breathing. He went to a private hospital due to the advice of a doctor who accompanied the band while on tour.

Speaking on the latest episode of "Talk is Jericho," "The Wizard" explained what a pulmonary embolism is, and how it can lead to more serious health issues later down the line.

"They go, take me for the CT scan, that happens, and then they tell me very soon after, 'you have a pulmonary embolism.' What does that mean? It means your lungs are filled with blood clots and you are now staying in the hospital. They went and did an ultrasound and found there was evidence that a clot had been in my throat. If a clot gets in your throat, that's getting into stroke territory. The reason why these are so dangerous is if the blood clot breaks free and gets into your lungs, you can have serious issues. If it breaks free and gets into your heart, you can have serious issues. If it gets to your brain, serious issues." (H/T Fightful).

To combat the problem, Jericho was given blood thinners. He was eventually released after a stint in hospital, but had to remain in the UK as his oxygen levels were still uncertain.

''I was told I couldn't fly home until my oxygen levels were high enough. We knew the blood thinners were working for the clots, but they had to make sure I could breathe properly.'' (H/T Fightful).

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Chris Jericho checked into a hospital during Fozzy UK tour for a "non-COVID-related, treatable health issue" Chris Jericho checked into a hospital during Fozzy UK tour for a "non-COVID-related, treatable health issue" https://t.co/4492aT18lk

Chris Jericho may have sent Ruby Soho to the hospital after AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho's health has improved tremendously and he has even slimmed down massively since the beginning of the year.

Since returning to the ring, Jericho has been a thorn in Eddie Kingston's side. The people around Kingston have all suffered. The likes of Santana and Bryan Danielson are currently on the shelf with injuries, Ortiz has a bald head, and now, even Ruby Soho has been attacked.

During the July 6th edition of Dynamite, the Jericho Appreciation Society orchestrated an attack on Soho that resulted in Tay Conti slamming a car door on the fingers of the former WWE Superstar.

The attack was done to send a message to Kingston, who was in the ring at the time, cutting a promo with commentator Tony Schiavone. The Mad King will likely be looking for revenge on Chris Jericho and his friends in the coming weeks, but what will happen? Only time will tell!

