AEW legend Jake Roberts breaks silence after undergoing heart surgery

A popular AEW legend has finally broken their silence after it was revealed that they were going through heart surgery earlier today. The surgery went smoothly, and they mentioned that they'd be back in action soon.

Jake "The Snake" Roberts is an icon in the wrestling world, who had a career spanning more than four decades in and out of the ring. He is known for his long-time run in WWE. He is now retired and has worked as a manager in AEW for the past five years. He managed the likes of Lance Archer and La Faccion Ingobernable in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Earlier today, Roberts' ex-wife took to social media to announce that he was set to have heart ablation surgery. The veteran himself was the one to give an update hours later, as he revealed that he was out of surgery and in better condition. He thanked all who sent out their wishes for him, and claimed that he'd be back on his feet soon.

"I’m out of surgery, recovering well, and feeling good. Appreciate everyone who prayed and gave their words of encouragement. Back in action again soon. #TrustMe," the Hall of Famer wrote.

Jake Roberts has an AEW and WWE contract

The Hall of Famer is one of those individuals with a unique career arrangement now. He is currently signed with the Tony Khan-led company as a manager, but remains under a Legends deal with WWE.

For his latter contract, it seems that this only has an impact on merchandise and licensing. A couple of months ago, Jake "The Snake" Roberts talked about how he asked permission from AEW regarding him wishing to keep his Legends deal. Both sides gave their blessing regarding the situation.

"Well, I’m special. It’s a situation where I’m going to work for [All Elite Wrestling], and I’d like to keep my Legends contract. I told AEW that I was going to try to keep it. They said, ‘Fine, do it.’ So, when I went to WWE, I told them I was going to work for AEW, and they gave me their blessing. Let’s face it, they still want to make money off of me," Jake Roberts said. [H/T - Fightful]

Similar to him, Billy Gunn has a similar arrangement with both companies. This allows the two legends to continue their current course of action, while continuing to be seen in merchandise, video games, and any products of WWE.

