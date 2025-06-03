AEW legend Jim Ross gives major health update

AEW legend Jim Ross has given a major health update as fans are eager to know how he is doing after his surgery. This is going to be a topic of discussion for days.

JR announced last month that he was suffering from colon cancer and that he was going to get treatment to get better. A few days ago, he posted that his surgery was a success and that he was happy to start the rehabilitation process.

The WWE Hall of Famer has now taken to X/Twitter to give out another major update amid his rehabilitation process.

“Made it home from the hospital but feeling rugged. Need to kick out. I’m trying," Ross wrote.

Wrestling fans are hoping that JR's rehab progresses well and that he feels better soon. The AEW fans are waiting for him to come back to the commentary booth.

Jim Ross does not intend to retire

Despite what he has been going through, Jim Ross has revealed that he will not be retiring anytime soon. This will be music to the ears of his fans, who are praying for his quick recovery.

He was speaking on his Grilling JR podcast when he said:

“I’ll find a shot and I’ll continue on with it, but I’m not gonna, this is crazy on the eve of the hours before my surgery it’s crazy to say, I don’t plan on retiring. I plan on getting healthy and getting well and coming back and doing something or somebody. And we’ll see how that works out.”

Despite the circumstances, Ross has not let that affect his mood and his desire to continue working as a wrestling color commentator. He will be eased back into AEW once he has made a full recovery from his rehab process.

The Sportskeeda community wishes Jim Ross a quick and complete recovery.

