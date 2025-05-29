Prayers up for AEW veteran Jim Ross' speedy recovery

Jim Ross has just given a personal update on his condition following surgery for colon cancer. The AEW veteran revealed that he is on the road to recovery.
Two weeks ago, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he had been diagnosed with colon cancer. The entire wrestling community immediately showered him with support, as he also revealed that he was scheduled to undergo imminent surgery to begin the treatment for this.
Jim Ross took to X/Twitter to share the news himself. He announced that he had undergone surgery for his cancer earlier today, and mentioned that it was successful. He also mentioned his next course of action, which was the process of rehabilitation.
"Happy to say that today’s cancer surgery was a success. Now we be begin to rehabilitate."
Jim Ross doesn't plan on retiring despite his condition
The legendary commentator briefly spoke about his current role in the wrestling industry, as well as how this would be impacted by his condition and his road to recovery.
During the edition of his Grilling JR podcast, right on the day before his surgery, Ross revealed that he had no plans to retire just yet. He had the goal of working to get back to being healthy and returning to do what he did best.
“I’ll find a shot and I’ll continue on with it, but I’m not gonna, this is crazy on the eve of the hours before my surgery it’s crazy to say, I don’t plan on retiring. I plan on getting healthy and getting well and coming back and doing something or somebody. And we’ll see how that works out.”
Jim Ross is an icon in the industry, and this situation proves that he is beloved by many. The news of his surgery's success will surely make everyone happy, and now he is on the road to recovery.
We at Sportskeeda hope this ends up being a smooth journey.