AEW legend Jim Ross suffers major health setback; reveals concerning details

Amidst his recent struggles with health issues, Jim Ross has revealed that he has had another health scare over the past week. He disclosed the details regarding this, but mentioned how he has since then been recovering.

The WWE Hall of Famer was previously diagnosed with colon cancer. He had successful surgery for this and has now been on the recovery process. Things have improved, seeing as the veteran has been able to travel across the country.

Jim Ross revealed on his Grilling JR podcast that he was recovering from a bad fall he had during the All In weekend in Dallas, Texas. He mentioned how he had fallen a few days ago in his hotel room. Ross mentioned that he couldn't ask for help from anyone since he didn't have his phone at the moment, so he got up and went to bed instead.

“I’m still recovering from Dallas. I had a bad fall on Thursday night in my hotel room. And I was lucky. I wasn’t down for the count, but I had a hell of a fall and soft tissue… I didn’t break anything, I don’t think, but I had a bad fall in my hotel room, and I didn’t have my phone because, as you know, I had left my phone in an Uber and I didn’t have any way of communicating with anybody. I just went to bed. And it was challenging.”

He revealed that, fortunately, he did not sustain any major injury. His current state was a result of aging and his slower recovery rate. The veteran reassured everyone that he would recover.

“I was still sore, to this very minute, I’m still sore. So it was quite the ordeal. That’s the only negative thing I could say is that I had a bad fall, and I survived it. I’m still today, I’m still sore as hell. The older you get, the slower you heal. And that’s kind of my situation right now, just slow to heal. But I’ll make it. I’ll be alright. It’s not the first time that’s happened to me.” [H/T RSN]

Jim Ross made his return to the commentary desk at AEW All In

Last weekend, Jim Ross made his return to AEW at All In: Texas to work on the commentary desk for some of the major matches that night.

JR has been less active as a commentator due to his ongoing struggles with major health issues, but he has made it a point to be present for pay-per-views and has attended some of them over the past year. It was only fitting that in the promotion's biggest show, Ross would be there.

Jim Ross is an icon in professional wrestling, and it's great to see that he is now able to work commentary from time to time. His recovery from colon cancer is also going well.

