WWE Hall of Famer makes first AEW appearance at All In after 3 months

A WWE Hall of Famer has finally returned to AEW with his appearance at All In. The legend had earlier confirmed his presence in Texas for the pay-per-view event.

Legendary play-by-play commentator Jim Ross had been absent from AEW programming due to major health concerns. Ross had been diagnosed with colon cancer, for which he underwent surgery in May. JR had joined Tony Khan's promotion in 2019, the year when the promotion was incepted. He is best known for his work in WWE, where he served as a commentator for over 20 years.

Despite being on the road to recovery, Jim Ross made it to All In, and his presence was made known to fans right before the Kenny Omega v Kazuchika Okada title unification match kicked off. Good Ol' JR joined the commentary team for the bout.

While commentators remain unbiased during matches in the general sense, it is worth noting that JR had stated earlier in his podcast that Okada would lose in the Winner Take All Match against Kenny Omega. He believed that Tony Khan could be leaning towards putting The Cleaner over instead of The Rainmaker.

With JR now doing better and back, it will be exciting to see the legend call more matches on AEW programming.

