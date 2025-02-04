AEW legend Sting makes a special request to his fans

AEW legend Sting is not an in-ring performer anymore, but he's still associated with the pro wrestling world. He recently sent a personal invitation to his fans.

The Icon entered the pro wrestling business in 1985. He worked for many top promotions like WWE, TNA Wrestling, and WCW. The Vigilante had a 40-year-long in-ring career, which concluded at AEW Revolution 2024. He faced The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) alongside Darby Allin in tag team action in his retirement match.

The AEW legend has been making appearances at conventions since his retirement. In January, he revealed that 2025 will be the last year he'll appear in his legendary signature war paint and wrestling gear for meet and greets.

In a recent post on Instagram, the former world champion revealed that he will attend MegaCon in Orlando on Friday from 11 AM to 2 PM. He also requested his beloved fans to join him at the event.

"Hey, this is the Stinger. I wanted to give you personal invitation to MegaCon in Orlando this Friday. It's 2025 or never."

Sting recently made a drastic change to his look

A few days ago, The Icon was at OG Collectibles in Downey, California, from 11 AM to 2 PM. At the venue, he met multiple fans and interacted with them. Interestingly, he was seen sporting a full goatee.

The Hall of Famer also attended WrestleCon, which took place in Indianapolis on January 31 and February 1 during WWE Royal Rumble week. Jon Moxley, Matt Hardy, and Jeff Hardy were also part of the convention.

Though retired, The Franchise is still part of AEW. He announced that he had signed a multi-year legends contract with All Elite Wrestling in October 2024. The Vigilante last appeared in AEW at All In 2024 to save Darby Allin from The Elite.

Do you want to see The Icon return to AEW TV in a non-wrestling capacity? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

