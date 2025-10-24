AEW legend Sting officially announces his next appearance

Pro-wrestling legend and former AEW champion Sting retired from in-ring competition last year. The Icon recently took to social media to announce his upcoming appearance at a non-wrestling event. Sting was last seen in action at Revolution 2024, where he competed in his final wrestling match, successfully defending the AEW World Tag Team Championships alongside Darby Allin against The Young Bucks in a Texas Tornado bout. Even after his retirement, the legend has shown up on All Elite Wrestling programming to protect his former tag partner, rescuing the daredevil from being set on fire by The Elite at last year's All In, and more recently, saving Darby from the onslaught of The Death Riders during the latter's I Quit match against Jon Moxley at AEW WrestleDream 2025. Despite being finished inside the squared circle, Sting has continued to engage with pro-wrestling fans at various conventions and events. The Hall of Famer recently took to Instagram to reveal that he will be featured at Animeverse x Wrestleverse : Louisiana in Baton Rouge on November 1. &quot;This is The Stinger, I'm gonna be in Baton Rouge at WrestleVerse, November 1st.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Stinger announced earlier this year that he would be retiring his iconic face-paint and look after the conclusion of his ongoing 2025 or Never farewell tour. Marina Shafir's explicit message for Sting after AEW WrestleDreamLast Saturday at WrestleDream, Jon Moxley and Darby Allin battled in a brutal &quot;I Quit&quot; match, in the culmination of their blood feud which began back in 2024. The One True King dominated most of the earlier stretches of the matchup courtesy of the intervention of The Death Riders. At one point, Mox appeared to have Darby at his mercy after dipping his head repeatedly in a water-filled aquarium, but before he could cause any further damage, Sting made his shocking return to save the former TNT Champion. The Stinger took out Claudio Castagnoli and Pac with his signature baseball bat, which he handed to Allin to take down Moxley. He even carried Marina Shafir away to the back, removing her from the playing field. After Allin successfully forced The Purveyor of Violence to quit at AEW WrestleDream, Shafir took to X/Twitter to lash out at Sting, writing: &quot;F*** you @Sting.&quot;Marina Shafir's message for Sting [Source : Shafir's X profile]It remains to be seen when Sting could appear again on All Elite Wrestling programming.