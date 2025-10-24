  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW legend Sting officially announces his next appearance

AEW legend Sting officially announces his next appearance

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Oct 24, 2025 04:54 GMT
Former AEW champion, Sting [Image Credits: AEW
Former AEW champion, Sting [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

Pro-wrestling legend and former AEW champion Sting retired from in-ring competition last year. The Icon recently took to social media to announce his upcoming appearance at a non-wrestling event.

Ad

Sting was last seen in action at Revolution 2024, where he competed in his final wrestling match, successfully defending the AEW World Tag Team Championships alongside Darby Allin against The Young Bucks in a Texas Tornado bout. Even after his retirement, the legend has shown up on All Elite Wrestling programming to protect his former tag partner, rescuing the daredevil from being set on fire by The Elite at last year's All In, and more recently, saving Darby from the onslaught of The Death Riders during the latter's I Quit match against Jon Moxley at AEW WrestleDream 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Despite being finished inside the squared circle, Sting has continued to engage with pro-wrestling fans at various conventions and events. The Hall of Famer recently took to Instagram to reveal that he will be featured at Animeverse x Wrestleverse : Louisiana in Baton Rouge on November 1.

"This is The Stinger, I'm gonna be in Baton Rouge at WrestleVerse, November 1st."

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Ad

The Stinger announced earlier this year that he would be retiring his iconic face-paint and look after the conclusion of his ongoing 2025 or Never farewell tour.

Marina Shafir's explicit message for Sting after AEW WrestleDream

Last Saturday at WrestleDream, Jon Moxley and Darby Allin battled in a brutal "I Quit" match, in the culmination of their blood feud which began back in 2024. The One True King dominated most of the earlier stretches of the matchup courtesy of the intervention of The Death Riders.

Ad

At one point, Mox appeared to have Darby at his mercy after dipping his head repeatedly in a water-filled aquarium, but before he could cause any further damage, Sting made his shocking return to save the former TNT Champion. The Stinger took out Claudio Castagnoli and Pac with his signature baseball bat, which he handed to Allin to take down Moxley. He even carried Marina Shafir away to the back, removing her from the playing field.

Ad

After Allin successfully forced The Purveyor of Violence to quit at AEW WrestleDream, Shafir took to X/Twitter to lash out at Sting, writing:

"F*** you @Sting."
Marina Shafir&#039;s message for Sting [Source : Shafir&#039;s X profile]
Marina Shafir's message for Sting [Source : Shafir's X profile]

It remains to be seen when Sting could appear again on All Elite Wrestling programming.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications