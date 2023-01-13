AEW legend Sting's family member allegedly training to take up his wrestling mantle

Sting has had a lengthy accolade-filled wrestling career and was once the face of WCW. However, at 63 years old, the star will likely have to pass the torch at some point, and it seems his daughter-in-law could take up his mantle.

After his surprise 2020 debut at AEW Winter is Coming, The Icon has slowly proved to the wrestling world that he can still keep up with the young stars of this generation.

According to an article by D Magazine, The Icon's daughter-in-law Katelyn is currently on the AEW social media team but is training to be a wrestler.

“He has a few more matches for Gracie, now 22 years old, to appreciate her father’s career in a way she never could as a child. He’s got a little while longer to work in the same company as his daughter-in-law, Katelyn, who is on AEW’s social media team and is training to be a wrestler."

The article continued, noting that The Icon intends to spend more time with Darby Allin, who has become his real-life friend.

"He can spend a bit more time mentoring [Darby] Allin, who has transitioned from an on-screen partner to an off-screen friend.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Tony Khan recently commented on WWE's utilization of the 63-year-old legend during his short tenure with the promotion and slammed them for their booking decisions.

Former WWE Superstar Kid Kash hinted that Sting might have stolen his idea to don The Crow-inspired face paint

The Icon is known for his face paint, which started as colorful during his "Surfer Sting" days. However, after a few run-ins with the nWo, his paint quickly turned white and eventually began resembling Eric Draven's character from The Crow.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Kid Kash claimed that he wore make-up similar to The Crow in his WCW tryout, and shortly after, The Icon's facepaint began to change.

"I was actually doing the crow gimmick, the movie with Brandon Lee. I'm not saying who, but I did a try out for WCW under the whole mask, the whole paint thing and stuff. So I noticed about six or seven months later he started changing his face paint. So I'm saying, I don't know, didn't ask any questions, but you know he's Sting and I’m not, so he can do whatever he wants."

There's no way to substantiate the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion's claims, but it poses an interesting question. Unfortunately, for Kid Kash, Sting has made the gimmick his own, and it's something he's recognized for.

