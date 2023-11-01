AEW won't let WWE legend come out of retirement to face Sting in his last match, according to Bill Apter (Exclusive)

Sting will have his final wrestling match at AEW Revolution 2024, but at the time of writing, his final opponent is still to be determined. Many have speculated who it could be, but according to Bill Apter, the promotion won't risk pitting him against WWE legend Ric Flair.

The Icon's lengthy run has allowed him to cross paths with many of the industry's best performers. While many of his feuds were memorable, no star had quite the impact on his career that Flair did. Following The Nature Boy's AEW debut, many believe the two old friends will clash at Revolution.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter, Teddy Long, and Mac Davis speculated who The Icon's final opponent would be. When Ric Flair's name was brought up, Apter said that the Tony Khan-led company wouldn't let The Nature Boy lock horns with his long-time rival.

“AEW will not do that. Sting’s got to look really good on his way out.” (05:40 onward)

Matt Hardy recently gave his own take on who Sting might face at AEW Revolution 2024. While he noted that he would love to see The Icon go up against MJF or Kenny Omega, he believed it would ultimately be Darby Allin.

Vince Russo predicted that Ric Flair would debut in AEW and be involved in Sting's swansong

The Nature Boy recently debuted in AEW as Tony Khan's "gift" to Sting. Now that the two men will be side-by-side one last time, will Flair come out of retirement for another match?

On last week's edition of Writing with Russo, the veteran writer predicted Flair would debut in AEW and team up with Sting to take on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal at Revolution 2024.

"You’ve got Tony Khan and two of the greatest workers in the history of the business [Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal]. Yes, it’s happening. It’s gonna be the old surprise partner gimmick. It’s already booked! It’s already agreed upon!" (04:20 onward)

It remains to be seen how involved The Nature Boy will be in his old friend's final run. Vince Russo even jokingly said that the two might even have a singles match next year.

