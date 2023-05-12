AEW locker room reportedly "upset" about top NJPW star stealing their spot for All In

In an unexpected turn of events, top NJPW star Will Ospreay is rumored to make an appearance at AEW All In, leaving some members of the roster feeling unsettled.

Ospreay, known for his exceptional in-ring skills and ability to deliver remarkable matches, is slated to participate in All In London at Wembley Stadium, as well as potentially being involved in Forbidden Door according to Dave Meltzer.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez disclosed that a number of AEW stars are upset with the fact that Will Ospreay has already secured a spot when they themselves are uncertain of their involvement.

"Some wrestlers are upset about not knowing they’re going to be on this show, because they don’t know if they’re going to be on the show," Alvarez said.

AEW's uncertain plans for All In London and Forbidden Door have raised questions, but Will Ospreay's involvement is expected to draw interest. Despite some wrestlers being unhappy, fans can look forward to seeing Ospreay again soon.

As the wrestling world continues to evolve, only time will reveal the true implications of NJPW star's involvement and how it will impact the dynamics within the Jacksonville-based promotion.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T expresses interest in working with NJPW star Will Ospreay

In an episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T expressed his interest in working with popular AEW wrestler Will Ospreay.

WWE Hall of Famer praised Ospreay's talent and mentioned that he would love to collaborate with him in the United States.

"I'll tell you right now, if Will Ospreay came to the United States, I'd love to work with that kid because, I think he could, I don’t know, he's probably making big money right now, but I just think, over here in the states, I think he could really be a big star," Booker T said.

Booker T also revealed that he had a conversation with Ospreay about potentially working together.

With Ospreay rumored to be returning for All In, there is speculation that he may challenge Kenny Omega for a rematch after Omega defeated him earlier this year at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom.

