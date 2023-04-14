WWE legend Booker T makes big offer to popular AEW name; says he would "love to work with that kid"

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T made a massive offer to a popular AEW wrestler. The star is none other than Will Ospreay.

Ospreay is one of the most popular wrestlers in the business. He rose to stardom in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He has competed in several promotions, including AEW. He competed at last year's Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

During the most recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared his thoughts on the former IWGP United States Champion. He mentioned that he would love to work with Ospreay.

"I'll tell you right now, if Will Ospreay came to the United States, I'd love to work with that kid because, I think he could, I don’t know, he's probably making big money right now, but I just think, over here in the states, I think he could really be a big star."

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion also revealed that he had a similar conversation with Osperay.

"I would love to work with that kid and really show him the detail [and] the art of Shakespeare. What's crazy is, I've had this conversation with Will Ospreay, and I'm not saying anything that this kid, perhaps his mind would not be open to wanting to try," Booker T said. [H/T Fightful]

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T also spoke about Will Ospreay's skills as a wrestler

While speaking on the same podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed his thoughts about the Aerial Assassin being the only wrestler to have gotten the most five-star ratings from Dave Meltzer. He believes that the sole reason for this is that Meltzer mostly enjoys flips and dives, which is the style of Will Ospreay.

Booker T also mentioned wanting to see the former IWGP United States Champion learn more and make more money.

"So I get that when I see Will Ospreay and someone who's rating the matches likes that kind of stuff. A lot of flips, a lot of back and forth, a lot of 'This is awesome' chants. I get that, 100%. But for me, the worker, I know what it takes to go out there and get over and make some big money," said the legend. [H/T Fightful].

Former WCW star Ice Train picked Will Ospreay and KAIRI as the "International Superstar of the Year" for the 2022 Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

