Veteran chooses Will Ospreay and former WWE Superstar for special accolade (Exclusive)

NJPW star Will Ospreay was undoubtedly one of the premier wrestlers in 2022, but a former WCW star couldn't pick between him and a former WWE Superstar when it came to picking SK Wrestling's 2022 "International Superstar of the Year."

The former WWE Superstar in question is KAIRI, formerly known as Kairi Sane, who returned to action for Stardom in Japan after almost two years away from the ring.

Both Ospreay and KAIRI made history in 2022, with KAIRI becoming the first-ever IWGP Women's Champion in November, while Ospreay became the first-ever British wrestler to reach the final of the legendary G1 Climax, while also reigning as the RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion for a staggering 919 days.

So when it came to picking an "International Superstar of the Year" for the 2022 Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, former WCW star Ice Train had to call it a tie between Will Ospreay and KAIRI. Here's what he had to say on UnSkripted:

“That’s kind of tough, can you get an A/B on that one? Like an A+ and an A- because that’s some good stuff right there. Kairi Sane and Will Ospreay, that’s my picks, I think that’s a good A and an A-, I really think so.” [17:18-18:01]

You can watch the full interview with Ice Train right here:

YOU CAN VOTE FOR YOUR "INTERNATIONAL SUPERSTAR OF THE YEAR" RIGHT HERE!

Will Ospreay's faction still has its eyes on Kenny Omega

2023 hasn't been the most successful year so far for Will Ospreay. He recently had to pull out of the New Japan Cup due to a shoulder injury, and also lost his IWGP United States Championship to AEW's Kenny Omega back on January 4.

But just because Ospreay is on the shelf, that hasn't stopped his stablemates in the United Empire from keeping an eye on what Omega has been doing since Wrestle Kingdom 17. In fact, Kenny could be in for a world of pain if one of Ospreay's good friends turns up on AEW Dynamite.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Cobb doing this and recently calling him out in backstage interviews.



We definitely seem to be getting Kenny Omega vs Jeff Cobb for the IWGP US title, sometime, somewhere soon. Whether it's on Dynamite, Strong PPV or in Japan.



Cobb doing this and recently calling him out in backstage interviews.We definitely seem to be getting Kenny Omega vs Jeff Cobb for the IWGP US title, sometime, somewhere soon. Whether it's on Dynamite, Strong PPV or in Japan.https://t.co/gx1Owcw2Ec

Jeff Cobb, a man that AEW fans will be familiar with from his previous appearances for the company, stated after the final event of the recent New Japan Cup tour that he will be coming to St. Louis, Missouri on March 29 to meet Omega on Dynamite.

Cobb not only hit a "V-Trigger" in his most recent match, but also pulled out Omega's trademark pose before he hit the move, making it known that he has the former AEW World Champion in his sights.

It's unclear how long Ospreay will be on the shelf, but if Jeff Cobb can't bring the IWGP United States Championship back to the United Empire, a rematch between Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega might be on the cards.

Do you think Omega vs. Ospreay 2 will happen this year? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit "UnSkripted" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes