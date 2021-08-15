AEW made a big change to Kenny Omega's title match at TripleMania - Reports

Kenny Omega defended the AAA Mega Championship at last night's TripleMania XXIX. The Cleaner retained the title after beating Andrade, who was accompanied to the ring by wrestling legend Ric Flair.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that the original plan for the match was to have Andrade go over and win the Mega Championship but AEW asked AAA to hold off on the title change because they did not want their world champion to lose two nights in a row:

"[Kenny] Omega retained the championship. So the gist, the backstory on this one was that Andrade was originally going to win and AEW asked for, AEW has got control of Kenny's finishes, they have to approve of everything and they asked AAA to hold it off because I don't think they wanted Kenny to do jobs on Friday night and Saturday night so AAA is working with them so Kenny won, that's what happened," said Meltzer.

Kenny Omega lost the IMPACT World Championship on the debut episode of AEW Rampage

Kenny Omega defended the IMPACT World Championship on the debut episode of AEW Rampage on Friday night against Christian Cage. Both men threw everything they had at each other in what was the first match in the history of the premiering show.

The finish of the match saw Don Callis distracting the referee while The Young Bucks pranced down to the ring with a chair in hand, which they slid into the ring. However, the move backfired spectacularly after Christian Cage reversed Omega's attempted One Winged Angel.

Cage then hit Kenny Omega with a Killswitch onto the chair, before pinning him to win the match as well as the IMPACT World Championship. This was Christian's first world title win since 2008, when he won his second WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

