AEW made history with its latest Collision episode

AEW usually tapes Rampage after Dynamite every Wednesday night. However, the company decided to air this week's episode live on Friday, before taping the Saturday's AEW Collision from the Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA.

The matches on Collision were Nick Wayne vs. Dalton Castle, Andrade El Idolo vs. Daniel Garcia, The WorkHorsemen vs. La Faccion Ingobernable, Roderick Strong vs. Darius Martin, Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart in a number one contenders match for the AEW TBS Championship, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Titus Alexander, and finally, Adam Copeland, Darby Allin and Sting taking on the newly formed alliance between Lance Archer and The Righteous.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that All Elite Wrestling had made some changes to their local marketing strategy, and also confirmed WrestleTix's report about Collision being the second-largest walk-up in the promotion's history.

“And even the show I was at last night, it was not a great show as far as like compared to like, say, the first times, and everything like that, and it wasn't like loaded with great matches, but it was not a cold promotion. For Oakland, for the building they're in, and how much that building usually has been drawing for WWE, they did pretty well. They did a great walk-up, which is a really interesting thing, because they've been weak in advance sales, and maybe that's because of the high prices, but maybe people just kind of are just kind of waiting till the end, figuring they'll get a better ticket deal at the end. But whatever it was, and in some of these cities, they've really started to ramp up local promotion like [Powerhouse] Hobbs did a lot of media here the last couple of days." H/T:[WrestlingNews.co]

AEW star reportedly could be forced to drop major title

AEW star Komander who had signed with the company earlier this year on April 19, 2023, may soon have to vacate his title amidst the company's plans.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Komander may have to vacate the Lucha Libre AAA World Cruiserweight Championship and AAA World Tag Team Championship with Arez due to the plans the promotion has for the high-flyer.

"Komander, who has the cruiserweight and tag titles (Arez) here may have to be dropping them. AEW pretty much said they wanted Komander every Saturday, and that leaves it being difficult to book since AAA’s TVs are often on Saturdays." H/T:[RingsideNews]

