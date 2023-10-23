Former WWE Intercontinental Champion wants dream match against Adam Copeland (Edge)

Since joining AEW, Adam Copeland has a bevy of new of opponents infront of him that he wasn't able to face during his WWE run.

Meanwhile, many talented pro-wrestlers have shown a desire to face the veteran. One of the stars who wants to share the ring with the former WWE champion is Matt Cordana. After being released in April 2020, Cordana became one of the biggest names at independent shows, winning multiple championships in no time.

To a fan's question regarding who was the his dream opponent on Twitter, Cardona replied:

Adam Copeland.

Expand Tweet

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion has never wrestled The Rated-R Superstar one-on-one while in WWE. The only time these two were against each other in the same ring was during the 2020 Royal Rumble.

WCW veteran compares Adam Copeland and CM Punk in terms of ratings

Adam made his AEW debut at the WrestleDream event this October. The Rated- R Superstar apparently has drawn big ratings in the Tony Khan-promotion.

CM Punk made his debut in 2021, at the second edition of AEW Rampage. Following his debut, the overall ratings of the show skyrocketed. But fans were wondering if it was the same with The Rated-R Superstar's case.

In an interview with Keeping it 100', WCW legend Konnan says that Punk improved AEW's rating more than Adam.

"Here's the thing, when Punk came back, he did do a spike in the ratings. Edge didn't," said Konnan. "It should have been a little bit higher. This is Edge's first time there, and that is something big. And as a fan, Edge is going to be at the next show. Why didn't they have a better house? It's a question that needs to be asked."

Expand Tweet

The match between current Internet Champion Matt Cordana, and former WWE Champion Adam Copeland will truly be magnificent.

Do you think match between these two would happen now that The Rated-R Superstar has left WWE? Tell us in the comments section below.