WCW legend addresses Adam Copeland's (Edge) lack of ratings pull compared to CM Punk

Adam Copeland is AEW's latest big signing and many have already begun to compare him to CM Punk. However, a WCW legend recently pointed out a concerning difference between their star power in the promotion.

While Copeland's debut at WrestleDream was a complete surprise and well-received, Punk notably broke records at Rampage First Dance based solely on a rumor. Additionally, in the following months, The Second City Saint helped the promotion break the 1 million mark in viewership on multiple occasions.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan compared the difference in how Copeland and Punk affected AEW's ratings.

"Here's the thing, when Punk came back, he did do a spike in the ratings. Edge [Adam Copeland] didn't," said Konnan. "It should have been a little bit higher [the ratings following Copeland's debut]."

"This is Edge's first time there and that is something big. And as a fan [they'd be excited that] 'Edge is going to be at the next show.' Why didn't they have a better house? It's a question that needs to be asked." (H/T: WrestlingINC).

Despite these concerns, Adam Copeland has proclaimed that the reason he's in AEW is for the younger talent and recently explained what he hopes to achieve while there.

Adam Copeland plans to break into the international wrestling scene while signed with AEW

Copeland originally signed with WWE all the way back in 1996 and stuck with the promotion for years until jumping to AEW recently. Due to this, Adam Copeland never competed against many major Mexican or Japanese stars.

During an appearance on the Battle on Battleground podcast, The Rated R Superstar expressed his plans to remedy this.

"That's pretty exciting and a by-product of coming here is, 'Oh wait, hold on a second, Tokyo Dome.' That's on the checklist. Arena Mexico. I went there once. I was World Champion, but I wore a mask because I wanted to watch the show. I snuck in and watched the show with a mask on and just had a blast." [H/T Fightful]

Copeland clearly seems invested in AEW due to all his longer plans. While the ratings haven't moved until this week's Dynamite, the promotion might be more at fault for the drop in interest than Adam Copeland is.

