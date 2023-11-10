AEW star may have to vacate major title - Reports

An AEW star may be forced to drop a major title that the latter holds outside of the Tony Khan-led promotion.

The name in question is none other than Komander who debuted in the Jacksonville-based promotion in the March 2023 Face of the Revolution ladder match. The highflyer later made his Ring of Honor debut at Supercard of Honor on March 31, 2023. AEW CEO Tony Khan officially announced the signing of Komander on April 19, 2023.

Komander reportedly had interest from both WWE and All Elite Wrestling but chose to sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that Komander's Lucha Libre AAA World Cruiserweight Championship and AAA World Tag Team Championship reign with Arez may be in jeopardy due to the plans that All Elite Wrestling has for the Luchador.

"Komander, who has the cruiserweight and tag titles (Arez) here may have to be dropping them. AEW pretty much said they wanted Komander every Saturday and that leaves it being difficult to book since AAA’s TVs are often on Saturdays." H/T:[RingsideNews]

Dave Meltzer talks about Komander choosing AEW instead of signing with WWE

Wrestling Journalist Dave Meltzer gives his take on Komander choosing All Elite Wrestling over WWE.

WWE acquired another high-flying superstar Dragon Lee in early 2023 who wrestled for All Elite Wrestling last year. However, there were also rumors about the company being interested in Komader before his debut in All Elite Wrestling.

During the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE had an interest in both Jay White and Komander and pointed out why the highflyer chose to sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

“Komander really made sense because AEW generally offers far more to guys of that level as WWE would be expected to put him on an NXT deal with the idea that if you do make the main roster, you’ll get good money, and there’s no guarantee of that main roster, and probably not for years."

