Tony Khan's latest signing chose AEW over WWE because he didn't want NXT run? - Reports 

AEW President Tony Khan added yet another star to his ever-growing roster, this week. In light of Kommander's signing, Dave Meltzer gave his take on why the star chose All Elite Wrestling despite reported interest from WWE.

WWE recently acquired Dragon Lee, who notably wrestled in All Elite Wrestling last year. Following this, rumors were reported that the promotion had an interest in Kommander after his Dynamite debut, and some believed he might follow Dragon Lee.

During the recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer pointed out that WWE had an interest in both Jay White and Kommander, and contemplated why the Luchadore chose AEW over the Stamford-based promotion.

“Komander really made sense because AEW generally offers far more to guys of that level as WWE would be expected to put him on an NXT deal with the idea that if you do make the main roster you’ll get good money, and there’s no guarantee of that main roster, and probably not for years."

Tony Khan

is ALL ELITE! He's one of the most incredible athletes in wrestling, and after his great effort tonight on #AEWDynamite, now it's official: @KomandercrMX is ALL ELITE!

Additionally, Meltzer pointed out that WWE's recent signing of Dragon Lee has delegated him to NXT for now, but that he'll likely end up getting more screen time than Kommander likely will in All Elite Wrestling.

Despite some of the criticism from fans online, Kommander seems to be awfully grateful to be in AEW

A handful of fans online have unfortunately turned Kommander's signing into another chapter of the AEW vs. WWE war. Some have already claimed that he's made a mistake, while others have praised the move. Either way, the star himself seems nothing short of grateful.

Shortly before his match against Jay White on Dynamite this week, the 24-year-old star took to social media to express his gratitude for the opportunity.

"It was inevitable to hold back my tears when I saw this, it is a dream come true, I am very happy and above all very grateful for this opportunity, I will continue fighting for my dreams and giving my best. Gracias @AEW Gracias señor @TonyKhan," Komander tweeted.

Komandercr_luchador @KomandercrMX

Gracias

Gracias señor 🏼🤝🏼 Tony Khan @TonyKhan

will debut in AEW this Wednesday on TBS on the last Wednesday Night



"It was inevitable to hold back my tears when I saw this, it is a dream come true, I am very happy and above all very grateful for this opportunity, I will continue fighting for my dreams and giving my best. Gracias @AEW Gracias señor @TonyKhan"

Unfortunately, the star proved unsuccessful in his match against Jay White, but there are likely many more opportunities left for him down the road. Only time will tell, but the promotion now has quite the number of Luchadores signed to its roster, which Tony Khan will likely make a point of utilizing.

