AEW has made a MASSIVE BLUNDER with Jon Moxley and Death Riders 

It seems that AEW has not done well regarding the recent booking of Jon Moxley and The Death Riders. There has been a lot of confusion regarding where this is headed, and a certain veteran has acknowledged the mishaps.
A few days ago, on Dynamite, several major storylines in AEW intertwined, with The Young Bucks finally revealing their intentions after helping Mox defend his title. But, it seems that he is uninterested in their proposition. Swerve Strickland wants to go after The Bucks, and with The Elite now back in the picture, Kenny Omega has also taken the chance to show up, but Kazuchika Okada stands in his way.
On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned the recent twists in several stories in AEW and criticized them for not being focused enough for the audience. He added how with many still not wrapping their heads around what was happening, that was a sign of lapses against the promotion.
"I think a lot of people are just going, 'What the hell's going on here?' It's not focused enough. These stories are not focused enough for the audience right now. If you're sitting there in your own head completing the story, they're not telling the story well enough." [H/T - WrestleTalk]
Jon Moxley's reign has always been planned to be prolonged
Fightful Select reported a few days ago regarding the initial plans for Jon Moxley's world title reign and his successful title defense against Swerve Strickland at AEW Dynasty.
According to the report, there were no plans for a new champion to be crowned that night. That being said, Mox's title reign was said to always be lengthy, and this was a plan that was reportedly in place even before the reign started.
It seems that at the earliest, Jon Moxley and The Death Riders' hold on AEW may go on until All In. It remains to be seen who wins the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and could go on to dethrone Mox at the promotion's biggest event of the year.