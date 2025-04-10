  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • Backstage report on Jon Moxley's AEW title reign, Roman Reigns-like plans 

Backstage report on Jon Moxley's AEW title reign, Roman Reigns-like plans 

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Apr 10, 2025 15:12 GMT
Jon Moxley (left) and Roman Reigns (right) (Image via AEW YouTube and WWE.com)
Jon Moxley (left) and Roman Reigns (right) (Image via AEW YouTube and WWE.com)

At Dynasty 2025, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley successfully defended his title against Swerve Strickland. Both competitors delivered solid performances, and for the longest time, it appeared as if the New Flavor would dethrone the former Dean Ambrose. However, during the bout's dying moments, the Young Bucks unexpectedly returned from hiatus and attacked Strickland, causing him to lose.

Ad

After Moxley retained the world title, thousands of fans worldwide were enraged. They strongly wanted the Purveyor of Violence's reign to end, as it's widely believed that his current title run has been underwhelming.

Interestingly, according to a recent Fightful Select report, there were no plans to make Swerve Strickland the new world champion.

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Furthermore, the report stated that AEW has a Roman Reigns-like plan for the Death Riders leader. Even before Moxley became champion, it was decided that his title reign would be prolonged.

The company even claims that their live and DVR quarters have drastically improved with the former Lunatic Fringe as world champion. Additionally, these numbers were at an all-time high during the Moxley vs. Cope street fight.

Jon Moxley expressed his disappointment with the AEW roster on Dynamite this week

This week's Dynamite opened with the Death Riders leader expressing his disappointment with the All Elite Wrestling roster.

Ad

According to him, wrestlers in the company are immensely talented, but they don't possess the hunger to become top competitors.

"The single greatest roster of pure talent ever assembled under one roof every week on AEW Dynamite. So why can’t any of these guys get their act together. They excuse themselves and seek comfort without addressing the problem. You don’t want it. We will scorch the earth before we give a single inch," said Jon Moxley. [H/T All Elite Wrestling's official website]
Ad

Jon Moxley became the AEW World Champion by defeating previous champion Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream last year, and if the reports are accurate, he will probably not drop the title anytime soon.

About the author
Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Debangshu Nath
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications