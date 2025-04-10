Backstage report on Jon Moxley's AEW title reign, Roman Reigns-like plans 

At Dynasty 2025, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley successfully defended his title against Swerve Strickland. Both competitors delivered solid performances, and for the longest time, it appeared as if the New Flavor would dethrone the former Dean Ambrose. However, during the bout's dying moments, the Young Bucks unexpectedly returned from hiatus and attacked Strickland, causing him to lose.

After Moxley retained the world title, thousands of fans worldwide were enraged. They strongly wanted the Purveyor of Violence's reign to end, as it's widely believed that his current title run has been underwhelming.

Interestingly, according to a recent Fightful Select report, there were no plans to make Swerve Strickland the new world champion.

Furthermore, the report stated that AEW has a Roman Reigns-like plan for the Death Riders leader. Even before Moxley became champion, it was decided that his title reign would be prolonged.

The company even claims that their live and DVR quarters have drastically improved with the former Lunatic Fringe as world champion. Additionally, these numbers were at an all-time high during the Moxley vs. Cope street fight.

Jon Moxley expressed his disappointment with the AEW roster on Dynamite this week

This week's Dynamite opened with the Death Riders leader expressing his disappointment with the All Elite Wrestling roster.

According to him, wrestlers in the company are immensely talented, but they don't possess the hunger to become top competitors.

"The single greatest roster of pure talent ever assembled under one roof every week on AEW Dynamite. So why can’t any of these guys get their act together. They excuse themselves and seek comfort without addressing the problem. You don’t want it. We will scorch the earth before we give a single inch," said Jon Moxley. [H/T All Elite Wrestling's official website]

Jon Moxley became the AEW World Champion by defeating previous champion Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream last year, and if the reports are accurate, he will probably not drop the title anytime soon.

