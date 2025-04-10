Huge update on Bryan Danielson after AEW Dynasty sighting [Reports]

The former AEW World Champion, Bryan Danielson, was reportedly backstage at Dynasty 2025. Meanwhile, a new report has provided an update on whether Danielson played a part in the ending of the show.
Bryan Danielson announced his full-time retirement from wrestling after losing the AEW World title to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream 2024. Nonetheless, there have been rumors of The American Dragon's involvement in the company's creative process. Danielson was reportedly backstage at Dynasty 2025 for the entire show as well.
According to the latest report from Fightful Select, people were wondering whether Jon Moxley retaining the AEW World Title against Swerve Strickland in the main event of Dynasty was Bryan's creative call. The report clarified that Moxley retaining was not Danielson's call, as every onscreen creative decision is finalized by Tony Khan only.
Furthermore, the report also implied that if Danielson had that much say in terms of creative, he would've opted not to win the AEW World Title last year. The report concluded by reiterating that the Dynasty 2025 ending was Tony Khan's decision.
Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE
Moreover, it is well known that The American Dragon is part of the AEW creative team under Tony Khan.
Bryan Danielson on his future in professional wrestling
While Bryan Danielson announced his full-time retirement from wrestling months ago, fans are still hopeful of seeing him back in the ring as a part-timer. During an interview with Sean Ross Sapp last month, Danielson said that the chances of him wrestling again are 50-50, as he would have to undergo neck surgery.
"I mean my priority is my health. I think of the odds of me wrestling again ever are probably 50:50 at this point. Because, you know, my desire is to not get neck surgery. If I can live comfortably without neck surgery, but it means that I wouldn't get to wrestle again, I think I'd be okay with that trade off," Bryan said.
Henceforth, fans will have to wait and see whether The American Dragon will be back inside the squared circle again.