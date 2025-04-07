Blockbuster news on Bryan Danielson after AEW Dynasty 2025 - Reports

Bryan Danielson continues to remain a cornerstone of AEW despite no longer being an active performer. In the aftermath of the Dynasty pay-per-view, major news regarding the former AEW World Champion has come to light.

Ad

The AEW Dynasty event took place on April 6 in Philadelphia. The night featured some of the most enthralling moments of in-ring action. Now, a new report has hinted at the fact that Bryan Danielson was present backstage at the show.

According to PWInsider, The American Dragon was backstage all night for the entire show. The veteran retired as a full-time performer at WrestleDream 2024 after losing the World Title to Jon Moxley.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bryan Danielson recently provided a disappointing update regarding a potential return to the ring in AEW

Bryan Danielson lost the AEW World Championship after a spectacular showdown against Jon Moxley in October 2024. He has not been seen on television since that night.

Furthermore, there have been major speculations about Danielson's return to the ring. However, in a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the former WWE Champion revealed that there was a ''50-50 chance.'' The American Dragon made it clear that he did not want another neck surgery and that his health was his number one priority.

Ad

"I mean, my priority is my health. I think of the odds of me wrestling again ever are probably 50-50 at this point. Because, you know, my desire is to not get neck surgery. If I can live comfortably without neck surgery, but it means that I wouldn't get to wrestle again, I think I'd be okay with that trade off," he said.

With reports of Bryan being present at the most recent AEW pay-per-view, it will be interesting to see if the legendary wrestler returns to the company in a different capacity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More