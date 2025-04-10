Former AEW champion is reportedly coming to WWE, here's what Roman Reigns said about him in 2021

The year 2025 has been complicated for AEW. Even though its recent shows have received widespread acclaim, many popular names have left the company. Some of these names include Ricky Starks, Rey Fénix, Saraya, Miro, and more.

Former AEW TNT Champion Miro had a decent run in All Elite Wrestling. After he was released from WWE in 2020, he made his debut in the Jacksonville-based company later that year. Initially, Tony Khan booked him as a force to be reckoned with. However, as the years went by, his push weakened. God's Favorite Champion was not featured in a single match in 2024.

Reports suggest that he had creative differences with AEW management, and this ultimately led to his departure. Nevertheless, he has reportedly re-signed with WWE, and fans are expecting him to return on RAW after WrestleMania 41.

The former Rusev is an immaculate athlete and a dominant in-ring competitor. Several wrestlers have immense respect and admiration for him, including former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. In a 2021 chat with Ryan Satin, the Tribal Chief showered the former TNT Champion with praise.

"I will say though, Rusev was really good. We had good timing as far as in the ring, I always had good chemistry with him to where I could come off the ropes, take one step, launch and dart across the ring and he knew just the perfect height to lift up, open up for me. So, yeah, we did that thing all over the world. Those were good times," Reigns said.

Vince Russo on how he would book former AEW star Miro when he returns

In a recent episode of BroDown on Backstage Pass, WCW legend Vince Russo revealed how he would have booked the former AEW star in WWE if he were in charge. He said that he would have kept him and his wife, CJ Perry (fka Lana), together.

"Rusev, I mean, when he was with Lana, they had heat. They were over when Rusev and Lana did their bit. I mean, my God, bro, if I was them [WWE creative], I would bring both of them back as that package," Russo said.

Miro and CJ Perry separated in 2023. However, reports suggest that the couple reconciled this year.

