Roman Reigns has major praise for AEW star 

Universal Champion Roman Reigns had major praise for AEW star Miro, in his latest chat with Ryan Satin.

Roman Reigns opened up on a variety of topics in his interview with Ryan Satin, and went out of his way to heap praise on current AEW star, Miro, FKA Rusev. Reigns stated that Rusev was "really good", and that the duo had good chemistry. Check out his full comments below:

"I will say though, Rusev was really good. We had good timing as far as in the ring, I always had good chemistry with him to where I could come off the ropes, take one step, launch and dart across the ring and he knew just the perfect height to lift up, open up for me. So, yeah, we did that thing all over the world. Those were good times."

Roman Reigns and Miro squared off on various occasions when the latter was in WWE

Miro was a mainstay on WWE's main roster for around six years, and had several outings with Roman Reigns during his run. The Tribal Chief won most of the matches that he had with Miro, and the only victory that the current AEW star had over Reigns was a DQ finish.

Roman Reigns and Miro had a fully-fledged feud back in 2016, with the two Superstars squaring off for the United States title inside Hell In A Cell. The finish to the match saw Roman Reigns retaining his US title. Back in 2020, Reigns had stated that he misses Miro, in his Instagram story. Miro is currently a regular act on AEW TV, and is engaged in an angle with Orange Cassidy.