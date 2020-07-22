Former WWE Superstar Rusev, now known as Miro, recently took to Instagram and had a message for Roman Reigns. The Big Dog had recently put up a post showing off his jacked form that he has been working upon during his WWE hiatus. Rusev tagged Reigns in his latest Instagram picture in which he can be seen showing off his massive biceps. Rusev asked Reigns about the possibility of a "back double biceps" workout next week.

The Big Dog took to Instagram stories soon after and mentioned Rusev's post in his latest story. Reigns had nothing but praise for Rusev, stating that he had great chemistry with The Bulgarian Brute everywhere they locked horns. Reigns finished off his post by mentioning that he misses Rusev. Check out the screengrab of Reigns' story.

Reigns praises Rusev

Roman Reigns and Rusev have wrestled each other on various occasions in the past

Roman Reigns and Rusev aren't exactly strangers when it comes to in-ring competition. A few years back, Reigns feuded with The League of Nations which consisted of Rusev, Sheamus, King Barrett, and Alberto Del Rio. The faction took Reigns out of the Royal Rumble 2016 match, which Triple H ultimately won.

Last year, Rusev was a part of Team Hogan, which was captained by Roman Reigns himself. The team, consisting of Reigns, Rusev, Ali, Shorty G, and Ricochet, defeated Team Flair, featuring Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and King Corbin, at Crown Jewel 2019.

Rusev had kicked off a feud with Lashley a short while before the Saudi Arabia PPV, after his wife Lana joined forces with the latter and declared her love for him. The two Superstars feuded over the next few months, with Lashley coming out on top on most occasions, leaving many fans baffled. Rusev wasn't featured on WWE TV for the final few weeks of his run, and was released by the company back in April. The former WWE United States Champion hasn't given any indication yet in regards to his next career move, and is currently active on Twitch, where he plays games and shares stories from his WWE career.