AEW won't make their money back even if Roman Reigns and The Rock appear for Tony Khan's company, says WWE veteran

WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently made a bold prediction about AEW, claiming that the Tony Khan-led promotion would not benefit even if they sign Roman Reigns and The Rock.

Tony Khan's penchant for signing big free agents in the professional wrestling market is well known. Khan's recent big signings include Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada, and Mercedes Mone. However, many have raised questions about the AEW honcho not getting anything in return after investing money and providing these stars with lucrative contracts.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Official podcast, the former manager noted how the supposed inclusion of Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, or even The Rock in All Elite Wrestling won't be a game-changer for the company.

"Is anybody gonna make him that much money? and the answer is no. If you took Roman Reigns, Cody, or The Rock and put them on AEW television program working for AEW as a company, nothing else changes but their addition to the roster and whatever they can do or are allowed to do. I don't think that any of those people could make the money back for Tony and the company that they would have to pay to get them because nobody else has. They're not making any money; they're losing money!" he said. [4:30-5:27]

Tony Khan recently apologized for failing to sign a late star to AEW

AEW CEO Tony Khan recently opened up about many topics, including signing late star and former ROH World Champion Jay Briscoe.

Briscoe passed away in 2023, and All Elite Wrestling has done a great job of honoring the talented wrestler following his demise. Speaking on ComicBook Nation, Tony Khan expressed regret at not signing Jay Briscoe to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"Somebody that never got to wrestle in All Elite Wrestling that I also feel very strongly about, who needs to be talked about and honored is Jay Briscoe, who I always wanted to bring into All Elite Wrestling, and was my friend and was friends with a lot of people in the locker room, and is one of the greatest wrestlers I've ever had the pleasure to work with and produce! Jay Briscoe is somebody [who is] very important to us even though he never really actually got the chance to wrestle in AEW," said Khan.

Tony Khan did manage to sign Jay's brother, Mark Briscoe. He performs on both All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor television. It will be interesting to see if Mark manages to defeat Eddie Kingston at the upcoming Supercard of Honor for the ROH World Title.

