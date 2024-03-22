AEW President Tony Khan breaks silence on Adam Copeland winning the TNT Championship

Tony Khan has now broken his silence on social media regarding Adam Copeland winning the TNT Championship.

Ever since Copeland debuted in AEW, he has been at odds with his former best friend Christian Cage. Since then, the two former friends have been feuding over the TNT Championship. Copeland even defeated Cage for the TNT Championship in one of their earlier encounters. However, Christian Cage cashed in Killswitch's contract to regain the title a few moments later.

Following the loss, Copeland worked hard to get back into the title picture and challenged the TNT Champion to an I Quit match on Dynamite for the gold. Copeland was finally able to defeat his former best friend and win the TNT Title to close out the show.

Tony Khan took to social media to congratulate the Rated R Superstar on winning the TNT Title for the second time.

"Congratulations to the new 2x @TNTdrama Champion @RatedRCope in his hometown Toronto! #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork #AEWRampage"

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Adam Copeland opened up about Mercedes Mone's debut

When Mercedes Mone debuted in AEW last week, she got the entire wrestling world to talk about her. Many fans and critics gave their thoughts and opinions about Mone's debut.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Adam Copeland highlighted AEW offers a blank canvas to Mercedes Mone.

"For her, AEW is a blank canvas with a brand new palette of paint. For me, it was the same. I saw Swerve [Strickland], The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, Claudio [Castagnoli], FTR, all these names I've never crossed paths with. It's the same with Mercedes - think of how much fun she's going to have here. Think of all the new opponents."

He continued:

"I think it's super exciting. I love that AEW is here to bring a different product to the industry. Now there's [Kazuchika] Okada, [Will] Ospreay, Mercedes, plus all of us already here, and that makes one hell of a roster," Copeland added.

It remains to be seen if this rivalry between Christian Cage and Adam Copeland has finally come to an end.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Are you happy that Adam Copeland is TNT Champion? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion