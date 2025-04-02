AEW makes another massive change; avoid huge clash with WWE

AEW made another massive change to one of its shows. The change was done to avoid a huge clash with WWE.

Ad

All In is AEW's biggest PPV of the year. For the last two years, the event has taken place in London. However, it was announced that the show would be taking place in Texas this year on July 12. However, it looks like the Jacksonville-based promotion has already faced a major hurdle with regard to the event.

All In: Texas was originally slated to start at 8 PM ET on July 12. However, it will now start at 3 PM ET/ 2 PM local time. According to The Dallas Morning News, this change was to avoid a clash with WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, which will be airing on Peacock at 8 PM ET.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

AEW recently implemented another change

A recent episode of Collision was spread across two nights due to TNT and HBO Max's scheduling conflicts. However, AEW Plus subscribers on Triller TV had to wait until Sunday at 11pm EST to watch the entire show. This upset many fans since Tony Khan was posting spoilers from the show on his social media accounts.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer deemed the change a success despite the fan backlash. He also suggested that these types of time slot changes could occur more frequently during the NBA and NHL playoffs.

Ad

“The experiment this weekend went exceptionally well so I could see them doing one hour shows after games on Saturday and Sunday or two hours after Saturday, but the version this weekend worked out for the best. There will likely be time slot changes during the NBA and NHL playoffs… What we’ve been told is that AEW and WBD already have plans for all sports and other programming preemptions on Wednesdays or Saturdays for the rest of the year,” Meltzer confirmed. [H/T Ringside News]

Ad

It looks like Tony Khan is making a lot of smart moves as of late and the future of his promotion certainly looks positive.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback