Tony Khan could implement major change permanently in AEW; recent experiment was successful - Reports

Tony Khan recently implemented an experimental change in AEW. This could reportedly be made permanent.

AEW has undergone many changes since its inception in 2019. Recently, the company made another change where it split the recent episode of Collision into two parts across Saturday and Sunday due to TNT HBO Max's scheduling conflicts. However, AEW Plus subscribers on Triller TV had to wait till Sunday at 11 PM EST to watch the full two-hour show. Fans were fuming that they were made to wait.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that this change in the schedule was a success and could be continued in the future:

“The experiment this weekend went exceptionally well so I could see them doing one hour shows after games on Saturday and Sunday or two hours after Saturday, but the version this weekend worked out for the best.”

Dave continued to say that Warner Bros. Discovery was happy with the viewership for Collision despite the changes, and the same could be implemented during the NBA and NHL playoffs. It is also reported that AEW and WBD have plans for other sports on Wednesdays or Saturdays for the rest of the year:

“There will likely be time slot changes during the NBA and NHL playoffs… What we’ve been told is that AEW and WBD already have plans for all sports and other programming preemptions on Wednesdays or Saturdays for the rest of the year,” Meltzer confirmed. [H/T Ringside News]

Bill Apter believes Tony Khan will be booed if he does not allow Sting to induct Lex Luger into the WWE Hall of Fame

Recently, WWE announced that Lex Luger would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. Given Luger's past history with Sting, he wants The Icon to induct him. However, Sting is under an ambassador contract with AEW and will require Tony Khan's approval to induct Lex Luger.

Speaking on Sportskeeda The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter said that Diamond Dallas Page will induct Lex Luger into the WWE Hall of Fame since Sting won't be allowed to do the induction. He also noted that Tony Khan and AEW will get booed on the internet if that happens:

"Lex Luger and Diamond Dallas Page are best friends, like Sting and Lex Luger are. For some reason I just... don't see Sting doing [the induction], but I think then that Tony Khan and AEW will be booed very highly on the internet for not letting Sting do this," Bill Apter said. [From 2:02 - 2:20]

It will be interesting to see if Sting will induct Lex Luger into the WWE Hall of Fame.

