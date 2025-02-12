AEW makes a big announcement after Jon Moxley refuses Cope's challenge

A few weeks ago, Cope challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at the Revolution PPV. But the champion refused to accept the challenge.

Cope with FTR (Dax Hardwood and Cash Wheeler) has been feuding with Jon Moxley and his Death Riders. Many stars in the past have stood against The One True King and failed. But Rated FTR seems to stand a chance against the heels.

This week, AEW will make its debut in Australia with the AEW Grand Slam, which will require talents to travel for the event. Therefore, AEW recorded this week's episode of Dynamite on Tuesday, February 11, from the H-E-B Center in Austin, Texas, to fit the travel schedules. The show will be available for the fans to stream in its usual Wednesday night time slot.

Trending

That said, a few hours ago, AEW announced that fans would see Cope addressing the crowd on the Wednesday Night show.

"TONIGHT #AEWDynamite 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on TBS & Max! We'll Hear From Rated R Superstar Cope! AEW World Champion @JonMoxley has refused to accept COPE’s challenge for a Championship Match, what will @RatedRCope say DAYS ahead of the Brisbane Brawl at #AEWGrandSlam Australia?"

Expand Tweet

AEW champion has his eyes set on Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley's current biggest rivalry is with Cope. But soon he might have to deal with another top star in the promotion who is also a champion. The star in question is the AEW World Tag Team Champion, Bobby Lashley.

Speaking in an interview with the Sporting Tribune, Lashley was asked about The Purveyor of Violence. He replied by saying that the AEW World Champion avoided him in the locker room, but he would go after him one day.

"I think he stays clear away from me. Whenever I see him in the locker room, he’ll go clear in the other direction. He knows what’s going on. He knows it is only a matter of time. Right now, we’re focused on what we’re doing and being tag team champions. That’s what we’re focused on. Once we get rid of these titles, we’ll look at the next step."

The All Mighty and his Hurt Syndicate partner Shelton Benjamin became the AEW World Tag Team Champions on the January 22 edition of AEW Dynamite after defeating Private Party (Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback