AEW makes a major Will Ospreay announcement ahead of Dynamite

It's been known for a while that at AEW Double or Nothing 2025, the British aerialist, Will Ospreay, will face "Hangman" Adam Page in the Men's Owen Hart Cup final. A recent update from Tony Khan's promotion on social media has made the road to the final even more exciting, with fans speculating about potential possibilities.

In a post on X earlier today, AEW on TV revealed that Ospreay and Page would come face-to-face this week on Dynamite.

''Before they square off in the desert for the Owen, @WillOspreay and Hangman Adam Page are face-to-face on #AEWDynamite! Don't miss a moment when we're LIVE at 8/7c on TBS and @sportsonmax!'' the post read.

Trending

This in-ring segment adds more weight to an already high-stakes bout as an opportunity to compete for the All Elite Wrestling World Championship hangs in the balance. Ospreay, known for his in-ring brilliance, has been a breakout force in Tony Khan's promotion since officially signing in 2024, capturing the International Championship twice and delivering consistent show-stealers. Hangman, on the other hand, has re-established himself as a top-tier threat this year, surging through the Owen bracket with his trademark grit and resolve.

The 2025 Men's Owen Hart Cup final marks the fourth edition of the prestigious annual tournament, and with both finalists eyeing a shot at the AEW World Championship, we can expect this face-off on Dynamite to set the tone for an explosive finale.

Will Ospreay teases current world champion's AEW arrival

In other news surrounding Will Ospreay, the All Elite Wrestling sensation recently hinted at a dream showdown that has been years in the making.

During a recent interview with Josh Martinez of Z100 on Superstar Crossover, The Aerial Assassin revealed his interest in finally locking horns with current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Hirooki Goto, a match that, surprisingly, has never happened despite their overlapping careers.

With Forbidden Door set to return later this year, and notably in Ospreay’s home country, England, the 32-year-old said:

“Look, Forbidden Door’s coming up. So, we can do it now.” [H/T: Fightful]

While there’s been no official confirmation of Goto’s appearance in Tony Khan's promotion, Ospreay’s comments have certainly sparked speculation.

