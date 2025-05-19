Will Ospreay teases current World Champion's massive AEW arrival - "We can do it now"

Will Ospreay has hinted at the potential arrival of a certain top champion in AEW later in the year. He has wanted to face them for some time now, and this could be the case soon.

Ad

The Aerial Assassin has gotten to face several major stars in his time with the Jacksonville-based promotion and in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he was last signed. However, a name that he has never gotten to share the ring with is the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Hirooki Goto.

In a recent interview with Josh Martinez of Z100 on Superstar Crossover, Will Ospreay talked about having a match with Goto in the near future. He named Forbidden Door as a possible event they could face off in. This year's edition of the crossover pay-per-view is set to take place in his home country, so Ospreay will surely be booked for the show.

Ad

Trending

“Strangely, the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion right now, Goto. We never wrestled one another. Look, Forbidden Door’s coming up. So, we can do it now,” the AEW star said. [H/T - Fightful]

Ad

Will Ospreay is a few steps away from becoming world champion

One of the biggest storylines in AEW right now is finding out who will be the one to finally dethrone Jon Moxley. As of now, two of the most popular stars on the roster in Will Ospreay and 'Hangman' Adam Page, will face off for the chance to challenge him at All In: Texas.

Ad

Things have been tense between the two, as they both want to come out on top at Double or Nothing. Both men have been on a roll as of late, so there is no telling who is the clear-cut favorite. They were put in a tag team match earlier this week on Dynamite against Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander.

They came out on top, but not without there being friction between them once more. Post-match, Takeshita and Alexander attacked them, but they were able to end up on top. Despite working together, things have not gotten any easier between them.

Ad

Expand Tweet

This will probably go on until Double or Nothing next week. But fans should stay tuned to find out which of the two will go on to take on Jon Moxley at All In: Texas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More