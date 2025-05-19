Will Ospreay teases current World Champion's massive AEW arrival - "We can do it now"

Will Ospreay has hinted at the potential arrival of a certain top champion in AEW later in the year. He has wanted to face them for some time now, and this could be the case soon.
The Aerial Assassin has gotten to face several major stars in his time with the Jacksonville-based promotion and in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he was last signed. However, a name that he has never gotten to share the ring with is the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Hirooki Goto.
In a recent interview with Josh Martinez of Z100 on Superstar Crossover, Will Ospreay talked about having a match with Goto in the near future. He named Forbidden Door as a possible event they could face off in. This year's edition of the crossover pay-per-view is set to take place in his home country, so Ospreay will surely be booked for the show.
“Strangely, the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion right now, Goto. We never wrestled one another. Look, Forbidden Door’s coming up. So, we can do it now,” the AEW star said. [H/T - Fightful]
Will Ospreay is a few steps away from becoming world champion
One of the biggest storylines in AEW right now is finding out who will be the one to finally dethrone Jon Moxley. As of now, two of the most popular stars on the roster in Will Ospreay and 'Hangman' Adam Page, will face off for the chance to challenge him at All In: Texas.
Things have been tense between the two, as they both want to come out on top at Double or Nothing. Both men have been on a roll as of late, so there is no telling who is the clear-cut favorite. They were put in a tag team match earlier this week on Dynamite against Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander.
They came out on top, but not without there being friction between them once more. Post-match, Takeshita and Alexander attacked them, but they were able to end up on top. Despite working together, things have not gotten any easier between them.
This will probably go on until Double or Nothing next week. But fans should stay tuned to find out which of the two will go on to take on Jon Moxley at All In: Texas.