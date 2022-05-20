"How many guys are happy?" – Disco Inferno slams AEW management

AEW has often outwardly portrayed itself as a beacon of hope for pro-wrestlers. However, former WCW star Disco Inferno recently slammed AEW's management for unevenly booking stars.

While many stars have been outspoken about feeling better after jumping to AEW, a recent report noted that not everything is as happy as it seems. The promotion is noted for its vast creative freedom, but even fans have questioned why their favorite stars seemingly disappear.

In the most recent Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno referred to the AEW report while questioning how many stars are still happy:

"The word we’re getting is that everybody’s kind of all happy there [AEW]. But look at everybody on the roster? How many times do you think people are happy with their creative? Bro, not a lot of guys are in angles, you know." (from 1:34 onwards)

Disco then questioned the limited creative options AEW stars seem to have:

"If you do have an angle you’re just attacking somebody, or jumping in an interview, or punking them out in an interview? The next week you have the match and everything, and then you’re not on TV. How many guys are happy?" (from 1:43 onwards)

Unfortunately, fans can only take such assessments or statements with a grain of salt without any wrestlers openly speaking out. Regardless of how backstage politics look, fans are generally happy with most Dynamite shows.

Konnan agreed with Disco Inferno but noted that some AEW stars are happy

Continuing in the same podcast, the veteran wrestler noted a few top stars that are likely happy with the promotion:

"The only guys right now that [are] kind of happy with creative are Jericho, MJF, Wardlow, Punk, Blackpool Combat Club – but they’re not doing much or just doing squashes." (from 2:00 onwards)

AEW on TV @AEWonTV The Blackpool Combat Club is back on #AEWDynamite and going for their fourth win in a row The Blackpool Combat Club is back on #AEWDynamite and going for their fourth win in a row 😤 https://t.co/tVWghj3MDC

Disco's co-host, Konnan, pointed out that there shouldn't be booking problems with four shows:

"There [are] some, the people that are being used right are happy. Everybody else isn’t, and more people aren’t being used right. That’s the problem with bringing so much talent and not knowing what to do with it, which shouldn’t be a problem with four shows." (from 2:15 onwards)

The veterans could be making an important point as AEW stars often have huge gaps in TV time.

