AEW manager Don Callis is no longer in touch with 49-year-old legend anymore, won’t "shed a tear" over his release

AEW manager Don Callis recently claimed that he won't shed a tear for his former associate. The name being discussed is Scott D'Amore.

Callis currently manages the Don Callis Family, which consists of Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, and Will Ospreay. He also played a pivotal role in helping Kenny Omega win the AEW World Championship in December 2020.

For those unaware, he was a co-executive Vice President of Impact Wrestling from 2017 to 2021 alongside Scott D'Amore. While Callis left in 2021 for AEW, the latter stayed in the promotion. However, in February 2024, Anthem Sports and Entertainment terminated the 49-year-old's contract with Impact.

In an interview with Sunday Night's Main Event, Callis claimed that he didn't know about D'Amore being let go from Impact. He also admitted that he would not shed tears for a multi-millionaire.

"What news? Scott’s not with TNA anymore? I don’t talk to Scott [D’Amore] so I don’t know. No [we’re not in touch anymore]. But, but, here’s the thing, Scott D’Amore is five-foot-eight, but when he stands on his wallet, he’s 7 feet tall. If he lost his job, I don’t shed a tear because I don’t shed a tear for multi-millionaires, who now [is] just gonna play more golf. Scott’s a smart guy but I mean, you know, no tears here so, but I had no idea," Don Callis said. [H/T - Post Wrestling]

Don Callis recently talked about recruiting top AEW stars in his faction

While speaking on the Battlegrounds podcast, Callis stated that he wants to recruit Swerve Strickland, Claudio Castagnoli, and Orange Cassidy to his faction.

"You can imagine what Powerhouse Hobbs is gonna do when he comes back. [Konosuke] Takeshita, who’s probably the best pure athlete in All Elite Wrestling, former Olympic-level decathlete, these are the types of athletes that I recruit. Now, I’m looking at Swerve Strickland, I’m looking at Orange Cassidy, Claudio, and a kid named Zak Knight, who I think is an up-and-comer as well," Don said.

It will be interesting to see which of these stars finally enter his heel faction in the future.