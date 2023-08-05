AEW may have "orchestrated" a social media attack on Lufisto as "they want to censor her," says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran claimed that AEW may have ordered a social media attack on Canadian wrestler Lufisto. The legend in question is Dutch Mantell.

After Lufisto's recent interview with Fightful, several members of the Jacksonville-based promotion took to Twitter to defend their company. Some stars that spoke up were MJF, Ruby Soho, Madison Rayne, and many more.

Following the array of tweets, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on the issue on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk.

“Okay, that tells me that AEW, as a unit, got all their talent together and said, ‘Let’s all attack this girl.’ Because all of a sudden, they just not gonna say, ‘Oh, I’m gonna want to attack this girl because I don’t like what…’ No, they were ordered to or asked to, and they did it."

He was convinced that AEW higher-ups either requested or ordered the wrestlers to respond to the tweet to ensure that Lufisto's comments were censored.

"So, this is an orchestrated response to her. Now, again, I don’t know the girl. But they want to censor her. They want to cancel her, and she may not even have a point, I don’t know. AEW, if they would just do this, next time you have something like this, don’t say s*** about it. Don’t say nothing because the more you say, the more you stir fans up,” Dutch Mantell said. [22:07 - 23:00]

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell on Lufisto's comments

While speaking on the same episode, Mantell shared his thoughts on how Lufisto was treated in AEW.

Mantell didn't know whom to blame for how she was treated but was sure that the backstage scene in AEW was a mess.

“I don’t know how you can do that in a minute, it can be done, I’m sure. But I don’t think she got any instruction and not a lot of direction, so she was flying blind. So, I’m not gonna blame her, nor am I going to blame the AEW backstage personnel. Because I think, my personal opinion is that the AEW backstage is a mess," he said.

WWE Superstar Bayley also tweeted in support of AEW and Ruby Soho.

Do you think the social media attack on Lufisto was planned? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

