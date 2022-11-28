AEW has been under significant pressure over the past few months, and the latest issue is William Regal's status with the promotion. WWE has been rumored to be interested in the star, and fans have taken to social media to give their take on whether he should jump ship or not.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that WWE had discussed bringing back William Regal, who is currently still signed to AEW. Since then, fans have gone wild with speculation on whether or not The Gentleman Villain could be WWE bound or not. Many have touched on his relationship with Triple H, while others are more concerned with what he can still achieve with MJF or the Blackpool Combat Club.

Some fans doubt that Regal will jump over to WWE, as they pointed out that the veteran still has a lot left to do in AEW, other than his contract still having a lot more years left than initially reported.

Dave Langer @davelanger2k @HNCHDynamite I doubt he will leave. It would make no sense for him to be the tutorial person in the AEW video game, and only have him in AEW for a few more months. If the game comes out in Feb. that is right around the time Dave claims he could go back to WWE. @HNCHDynamite I doubt he will leave. It would make no sense for him to be the tutorial person in the AEW video game, and only have him in AEW for a few more months. If the game comes out in Feb. that is right around the time Dave claims he could go back to WWE.

Jack Cassidy  @RealJackCassidy



Looks like the only "War Games!" HHH is going to hear will be on his twitter feed for some time William Regal is signed with #AEW for 2.5 more years per Meltzer.Looks like the only "War Games!" HHH is going to hear will be on his twitter feed for some time William Regal is signed with #AEW for 2.5 more years per Meltzer.Looks like the only "War Games!" HHH is going to hear will be on his twitter feed for some time 😂 https://t.co/btR0BsW22g

However, fans pushing for The Gentleman Villain to return to WWE seem to be far more passionate. Many also took the opportunity to point out how close Triple H and Regal were during their leadership with NXT.

Embarrassed Spartan ★ @React2W @HNCHDynamite Makes sense to me he’s not fit for the indies and the guy who cut him is gone. So back to the pros he goes. @HNCHDynamite Makes sense to me he’s not fit for the indies and the guy who cut him is gone. So back to the pros he goes.

Michael Edwards @Gambit121 @HNCHDynamite But he's not in a position where he can do the most good. AEW is a mess, however you look at it. A frat house with parties every night. @HNCHDynamite But he's not in a position where he can do the most good. AEW is a mess, however you look at it. A frat house with parties every night.

Lemmy @AceSteel4EVP @HNCHDynamite The only thing he is killing in AEW is his legacy. He just turned on the world champion for no reason. You can tell he is thankful he only agreed to a short term deal. @HNCHDynamite The only thing he is killing in AEW is his legacy. He just turned on the world champion for no reason. You can tell he is thankful he only agreed to a short term deal.

Axel Gear // Mr. Jack @Mr_Axel_Gear



I'm sure that he's enjoyed his detour in AEW after Vince cut him, but I think he'll go back tbh. @HNCHDynamite Triple H was grooming Regal to be his righthand man in WWE for years. It was gonna be him, HBK, Regal, and Road Dogg.I'm sure that he's enjoyed his detour in AEW after Vince cut him, but I think he'll go back tbh. @HNCHDynamite Triple H was grooming Regal to be his righthand man in WWE for years. It was gonna be him, HBK, Regal, and Road Dogg.I'm sure that he's enjoyed his detour in AEW after Vince cut him, but I think he'll go back tbh.

Dylan Byrne @DB0999



It makes total sense if you think about it for more than 2 seconds lmfao. @HNCHDynamite Because he obviously really enjoyed his job in WWE and had a much bigger backstage role? He was Triple H's right hand man for 10+ years and clearly built up a great relationship with him.It makes total sense if you think about it for more than 2 seconds lmfao. @HNCHDynamite Because he obviously really enjoyed his job in WWE and had a much bigger backstage role? He was Triple H's right hand man for 10+ years and clearly built up a great relationship with him.It makes total sense if you think about it for more than 2 seconds lmfao.

ᴺᵉᵇ 🪔 @nebunsei @HNCHDynamite He thought Regal would ask for his release if he pushed his son hard enough on NXT @HNCHDynamite He thought Regal would ask for his release if he pushed his son hard enough on NXT

Fans seem to be mainly against Regal continuing his run with AEW, despite him having a lengthy amount of time left on his contract. Regardless, could Tony Khan still consider releasing The Gentleman Villain if he requested it?

William Regal is reportedly far from having his AEW contract expired, according to Dave Meltzer

During Dave Meltzer's original report, he erroneously claimed that Regal had initially signed a one-year contract with the promotion, meaning he had about four months left on his contract. In the wake of the entire social media drama, Meltzer took to Twitter to rectify his report.

According to the veteran, William Regal signed a three-year deal, meaning there's still a lot of time left on his contract.

"A correction from last night's show regarding Regal's deal. Based on what he said when he signed, his deal signed last spring was for three years," Meltzer tweeted.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON A correction from last night's show regarding Regal's deal. Based on what he said when he signed, his deal signed last spring was for three years. A correction from last night's show regarding Regal's deal. Based on what he said when he signed, his deal signed last spring was for three years.

Fans initially began flaring up after Triple H took to social media to thank Regal for his numerous contributions to NXT's WarGames match, which was recently used at Survivor Series. Additionally, Regal's appearance on Dynamite left fans wondering if he was saying farewell. While Khan could still grant him his release, it doesn't seem like The Gentleman Villain is going anywhere anytime soon.

