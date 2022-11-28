AEW has been under significant pressure over the past few months, and the latest issue is William Regal's status with the promotion. WWE has been rumored to be interested in the star, and fans have taken to social media to give their take on whether he should jump ship or not.
Dave Meltzer recently reported that WWE had discussed bringing back William Regal, who is currently still signed to AEW. Since then, fans have gone wild with speculation on whether or not The Gentleman Villain could be WWE bound or not. Many have touched on his relationship with Triple H, while others are more concerned with what he can still achieve with MJF or the Blackpool Combat Club.
Some fans doubt that Regal will jump over to WWE, as they pointed out that the veteran still has a lot left to do in AEW, other than his contract still having a lot more years left than initially reported.
However, fans pushing for The Gentleman Villain to return to WWE seem to be far more passionate. Many also took the opportunity to point out how close Triple H and Regal were during their leadership with NXT.
Fans seem to be mainly against Regal continuing his run with AEW, despite him having a lengthy amount of time left on his contract. Regardless, could Tony Khan still consider releasing The Gentleman Villain if he requested it?
William Regal is reportedly far from having his AEW contract expired, according to Dave Meltzer
During Dave Meltzer's original report, he erroneously claimed that Regal had initially signed a one-year contract with the promotion, meaning he had about four months left on his contract. In the wake of the entire social media drama, Meltzer took to Twitter to rectify his report.
According to the veteran, William Regal signed a three-year deal, meaning there's still a lot of time left on his contract.
"A correction from last night's show regarding Regal's deal. Based on what he said when he signed, his deal signed last spring was for three years," Meltzer tweeted.
Fans initially began flaring up after Triple H took to social media to thank Regal for his numerous contributions to NXT's WarGames match, which was recently used at Survivor Series. Additionally, Regal's appearance on Dynamite left fans wondering if he was saying farewell. While Khan could still grant him his release, it doesn't seem like The Gentleman Villain is going anywhere anytime soon.
