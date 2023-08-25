AEW mourns the loss of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt

The wrestling world is mourning the tragic passing of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt at 36. AEW has also issued an official statement addressing his death.

Wyatt returned to WWE during the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event last year to a huge ovation. Since February 2023, the former Universal Champion had been off TV for months due to health concerns.

It has been reported that Wyatt's passing was due to a heart attack after battling a serious illness earlier in the year. The news of his tragic demise was conveyed to Triple H by his father, Mike Rotunda.

In response to the tragic loss, AEW paid homage to WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt. A heartfelt statement was released on its official Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Check out an excerpt below:

"AEW joins the entire wrestling world in mourning the loss of Windham Rotunda, aka Bray Wyatt. A third-generation wrestler, Windham proudly carried on his family's legacy by forging his own incredible path to superstardom. Windham’s unique style and persona showcased his passion for the industry and desire for innovation."

You can read the full statement below:

Expand Tweet

AEW stars, including figures like Chris Jericho, Miro, Saraya, and CM Punk, have also offered condolences.

The promotion is scheduled to hold its All In pay-per-view on Sunday, and there is a possibility that wrestlers will be paying tribute to Wyatt on the show.

We at Sportskeeda send our sincere condolences to Windham Rotunda's family and friends in this difficult time.

