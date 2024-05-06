AEW must "crown" 30-year-old star soon, according to WWE veteran; but one thing has to change first

WWE veteran Kevin Nash states that AEW should make Will Ospreay a champion in the company.

On the 04/24 edition of Dynamite, The Aerial Assassin participated in the #1 Contendership Casino Gauntlet match for the AEW International Title. He defeated Dante Martin, Jay Lethal, Jay White, Komander, Kyle O'Reilly, Lance Archer, and Penta El Zero Meido to win a shot at the International Championship.

He will face Roderick Strong for the International Championship at Double or Nothing in Las Vegas on May 26.

Will Ospreay is from the United Kingdom and was discussed by Kevin Nash on a recent episode of the Kliq This podcast. Nash suggested that AEW should crown the Englishman as a champion at the All In event in London 2024, given that it's his home country.

He said, "Will Ospreay is their star. He's the guy. If Wembley's the show in September, then you've got to crown Ospreay there and that should be your number one goal is to make him the face of your company because he's the guy."

Nash added that the 30-year-old star should get himself in better shape first.

"Though at the same time, I did watch a little bit of SmackDown and I watched AJ [Styles] and it's like Ospreay needs to get his body in better shape. How old is Ospreay, guys? He doesn't look like… he's another guy that just doesn't… Everybody looks like Indie guys because nobody looks like they take care of themselves." [From 1:36 - 2:28]

Top AEW star wants to face Will Ospreay at AEW All In 2024

Kyle O'Reilly wants to face Will Ospreay at All In in London 2024. He recently had an interview with Conversations with The Wrestling Classics, where he stated that he would like to go one-on-one with The Aerial Assassin.

"I mean, considering it's Wembley, and it would potentially be home turf for him, how could I not say Will Ospreay? So recently on Dynamite, we wrestled for the first time ever. We'd never touched, and I thought we had good chemistry. So yeah, if I'm, if I'm booking, fantasy booking, I'd love to wrestle Will," he said.

O'Reilly is a popular name in Tony Khan's roster and has been a part of the company since December 2021. Before that, he was a WWE star and performed under the developmental territory, NXT.