Former WWE champion wants to face Will Ospreay at AEW All In 2024

A former WWE Superstar wants to face Will Ospreay at All In 2024. The star being discussed is Kyle O'Reilly.

The Aerial Assassin is been one of the most talked about stars in AEW right now. His in-ring skills have been applauded worldwide. Also, AEW All In 2024 will be held at Wembley, London on April 25, which is Ospreay's hometown.

The 37-year-old O'Reilly was a major name during his time at WWE's NXT roster. He was a part of The Undisputed Era and was the tag team champion of the brand, alongside Bobby Fish. He joined AEW in December 2021. However, he suffered a serious injury after several months following his debut and was on a hiatus since then.

Kyle returned in March, with his first match against Bryan Keith later the same month. Kyle and Will faced each other on Dynamite a couple of weeks ago in a gauntlet match. The duo had a heated exchange for a couple of minutes, which was thoroughly enjoyed by the fans.

Speaking on Conversations with The Wrestling Classics, Kyle O'Reilly praised The Aerial Assassin and expressed his desire to face Will at All In at London this year.

"I mean, considering it's Wembley, and it would potentially be home turf for him, how could I not say Will Ospreay. So recently on Dynamite, we wrestled for the first time ever. We'd never touched and I thought we had good chemistry. So yeah, if I'm, if I'm booking, fantasy booking, I'd love to wrestle Will," Kyle said. [H/T - Fightful]

Will Ospreay will face Roderick Strong at Double or Nothing

Ospreay won a gauntlet match on Dynamite a couple of weeks ago and earned a shot at the International Championship, which is currently held by Roderick Strong.

Ospreay has been having some excellent matches so far in his AEW run, including a highly rated bout against Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynasty recently. While there were some injury concerns, especially in the finish of the match, it seems to be purely storyline driven and not a knock on the two stars.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Ospreay captures the International Championship at the pay-per-view.