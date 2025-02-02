AEW must make a huge change with their "Stone Cold" like talent, says legend, shares Bobby Lashley plan (Exclusive)

AEW roster is stacked with talent and legendary journalist Bill Apter believes the promotion should change things up for their Stone Cold-type world champion Jon Moxley. Apter also proposed the idea of putting the AEW World Title on Bobby Lashley.

Fans have been divided regarding The Death Riders storyline in AEW. Jon Moxley is giving it his all and helping Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, PAC, and Marina Shafir grow into successful stars. However, some have also criticized the direction taken as they believe it is not suitable for a talent like Jon Moxley.

Speaking on the recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill compared Jon Moxley to Stone Cold Steve Austin and how the veteran carried himself. Apter suggested that Moxley should ditch The Death Riders to stand out and even lay out how the company can put the title on The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley.

"I would like to see, you know, he's got that Stone Cold, he's got that tough guy thing going for him, but he's got that whole group with him, and I would rather, and I'm not knocking him at all, but I would rather see the belt on someone like Swerve Strickland, maybe Christian, Bobby Lashley. I think you need, and even though Lashley is with a group as well, I just think he'd be standing out as champion, where Jon Moxley, you see more like a gang-related person." [03:26 - 4:10]

Bobby Lashley left WWE for AEW

In August 2024, Bobby Lashley departed the Stamford-based promotion. The veteran's next move was clear as MVP had been teasing the arrivals of Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley to All Elite Wrestling.

The former WWE Champion has had a dominant reign so far and recently defeated Private Party alongside Shelton Benjamin to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Fans will have to wait and see if Tony Khan puts the AEW World Championship on Bobby Lashley this year.

