AEW name posts emotional note from the late Brodie Lee

It's been more than three years since AEW star Brodie Lee passed away, but the people who knew him best are still able to find encouragement and love in his memory. That holds especially true for his family, as Brodie's widow, Amanda Huber, recently shared a note the late star wrote to his son.

Brodie Lee Jr. (aka Negative 1) lost his father shortly before his ninth birthday. While AEW fans and the wrestling world showered him and his family with support, there's nothing that can replace the love of his dad, which is why the note recently revealed by Amanda Huber is so special.

Amanda took to X (formerly Twitter) today to share a note, her late husband had written, to their oldest son. The note reads, "I love you, love Dada," and she explained that it means the world to Brodie Jr.

"Widow advice that nobody asked for. Write notes to your kids. This has been hanging in Brodie’s room since Jon died. It was in a notebook Brodie found. I guarantee Jon thought nothing of it writing it. It recently fell off the wall so we put it in a frame. I can’t stress how much this note means to B," Amanda wrote.

Expand Tweet

Amanda Huber currently works for AEW as its Community Outreach Coordinator. Meanwhile, Brodie Lee Jr. can often be seen with The Dark Order.

Brodie Lee's family recently lost another beloved member

The most difficult thing for any family is going through loss, and the Huber family recently had to say goodbye to another beloved member.

This past week, Amanda Huber took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that the family's dog, Bubs, had passed away. She also shared pictures of the dog with the family, including an image of him relaxing with the late Brodie Lee.

Expand Tweet

Fans and wrestling stars responded with messages of love and support for the Huber family as they dealt with the loss. We at Sportskeeda also send our condolences to Amanda, Brodie, and Nolan during this difficult time.