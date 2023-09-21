Earlier today, former WWE star Mustafa Ali announced his shocking release from the company, and an AEW personality came in support while reacting to his departure.

The name in question is Amanda Huber, who is the widow of the former AEW star and TNT Champion, Brodie Lee. Amanda seems to be a fan of Ali as she stated that she looks forward to seeing where Ali lands next.

Mustafa Ali was one of the other major names alongside Dolph Ziggler and Shelton Benjamin who were unfortunately let go from the Stamford-based promotion earlier today.

Over on Twitter, Amanda Huber tweeted in support of Mustafa Ali.

"Looking forward to whatever the future brings him" - Tweeted Amanda.

Original plan for Mustafa Ali revealed prior to recent WWE release

Mustafa Ali took to social media to announce that he was no longer working with the Stamford-based promotion and that he had been released from the company. This news was shocking, as at the time he was involved in a storyline with Dominik Mysterio and was scheduled to face him at No Mercy for the NXT North American title.

PWInsider asked the company for some clarification on Ali's tweet and was told by sources that the former Retribution leader was originally set to appear on the next episode of RAW.

"PWinsider.com has reached out to WWE to confirm the accuracy of the tweet. Ali was slated to appear on this Monday's RAW to continue his current storyline with Mysterio. More as we confirm."

