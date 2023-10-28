AEW needs to bring back a show similar to previous WWE program, says 38-year old star

AEW star recently spoke about WWE reality shows and believes that All Elite Wrestling should also introduce some similar shows.

The star in question is none other than CJ Perry who debuted in All Elite Wrestling at the All Out 2023 pay-per-view. Perry was previously signed to WWE and also appeared in their Total Divas reality show. The AEW star admitted that the show was awesome and wants the company to bring it back.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, CJ Perry hoped that both companies would bring back these shows:

"I really hope wrestling in both companies, AEW and WWE, they bring back some reality shows like that because it really brought a lot of women to watch it which I think is really important," [H/T:WrestlingInc]

AEW star CJ Perry reveals Miro did not like her booking in WWE after his departure

Former WWE star CJ Perry recently revealed that her husband Miro did not like her presentation in the Stamford-based promotion during his absence and invited her to All Elite Wrestling.

At the AEW All Out Pay-Per-View 2023, CJ Perry made her All Elite Wrestling debut and saved her husband, Miro after his match with Will Hobbs. It was a shocking moment as fans have not seen Perry in wrestling since her departure from WWE back in 2021.

Perry's husband Miro left the Stamford-based promotion before she did and revealed that The Redeemer was not in favor of how she was being treated in WWE after his departure.

While speaking with Chris Van Vliet on Insights, CJ Perry spoke about her arrival in All Elite Wrestling and how Miro was the brains behind her current character:

"I think that Miro made me 'hot and flexible' because he was so annoyed that I was so exploited in WWE," CJ Perry said. "I don't really look at it that way. I look at it as more, I'm thankful for the opportunity. I'm glad he feels like he needs my clout." [H/T WrestlingINC]

