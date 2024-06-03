AEW negated "every last ounce" of heat on ex-WWE star with one move, Bully Ray says

WWE legend Bully Ray regularly shares his opinions on various pro wrestlers and storylines. He recently commented on a heated feud between two AEW stars.

The wrestlers in question are Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta. Cassidy and Beretta were allies on AEW TV before the latter betrayed his now-former stablemate.

On the May 29, 2024, episode of Dynamite, Beretta, a member of the Don Callis family, attacked Orange Cassidy after the latter refused Callis' offer to join the group. Despite being assaulted, Cassidy competed in a Gauntlet match to determine the number one contender for the AEW World Championship.

Trending

Bully Ray discussed the angle on a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast. He said AEW shouldn't have allowed Cassidy to compete in the Gauntlet bout after the attack since it hampered Beretta's heel gimmick.

"AEW negated every last ounce of Trent Beretta's heat. We allowed Orange Cassidy to get in the ring, and once Orange Cassidy gets in that ring and does one offensive maneuver, all of Trent Beretta's heat is gone. This is now twice they've gone out of their way to put heat on Trent Beretta, but it immediately comes off of him, and I don't understand why." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Before joining AEW in 2019, Trent Beretta was part of WWE from 2007 to 2013. It remains to be seen what's next for the 37-year-old.

Bully Ray thought AEW's Jack Perry should have briefly held the TNT Championship to draw more heat

The Young Bucks recently tried to award the TNT Championship to Jack Perry after Adam Copeland was forced to vacate the title due to injury. However, Christopher Daniels later announced that a tournament would be held to determine the competitors for a ladder match to crown the new champion.

Matthew and Nicholas wanted to gift Perry the TNT Championship because of his good work in the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing 2024. The Elite (The Young Bucks, Jack Perry & Kazuchika Okada) defeated Team All Elite Wrestling (Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) at the pay-per-view.

On the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray said All Elite Wrestling's creative team should have allowed Perry to hold the TNT Title for a few weeks to garner heat from fans.

"Did they have to do it all in one night? I would have loved to have seen Jack Perry walking around with that championship, getting some heat. Even if it was just one week, maybe just put it on him this week, and then next week, Jack Perry comes out and gloats and holds the championship, and we're going to have the championship celebration for Jack Perry as your new TNT Champion."

Copeland got hurt while delivering an elbow drop from the top of a cage during his TNT Championship against Malakai Black at Double or Nothing. Will Jack Perry capture the coveted gold amid The Rated-R Superstar's absence? Only time will tell.