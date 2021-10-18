2point0 give their honest take on Sting

On AEW Unrestricted, 2point0 members Jeff Parker and Matt Lee praised Sting and how nice and genorous he's been with them.

2point0 was engaged in a feud with Sting for quite a while, which resulted in The Icon teaming up with his protege Darby Allin, which also happened to be Sting's first in-ring match after his retirement.

2.0 said that their awestruck moment didn't last very long when they were in a ring with him, but also noted he's a sweetheart of a guy.

It’s really hard to actually put it into words to be quite honest because this is a guy most of us, most everybody on the roster, has grown up watching, and he’s the icon, and that’s not just some moniker that you put on to him,” Parker noted. “This dude is, I mean, he’s pro wrestling in a way. So when you get to stand across and you know you’re about to mix it up, we’ve learned the hard way that when Sting’s coming at you, it’s on.

“You got to be ready,” Lee stated. “This guy is a magnet. He’s coming at you. He’s there for a fight.

“So that awestruck moment doesn’t last very long because you’re about to get in a fight,” Parker added. “He just wants to go.

“Wants to be in there. What a sweetheart too,” Lee noted. “Sweetheart of a guy. I can’t say enough good things about Sting, how nice and generous he’s been with us.”

Sting and Darby Allin defeated the pair when they fought them on Dynamite. Sting dialed back the years when he was able to get up after being thrown through a table. He applied not a double Scorpion Death Drop but also a double Scorpion Death Lock.

Sting might be in his 60s, but he's still wowing both his audience and his opponents. While fans are grateful to watch him wrestle again, the AEW roster seems to be as excited.

CM Punk said Sting was the heart and soul of WCW

Like 2point0, Punk praised Sting for his accomplishments in the industry and said Sting was the heart and soul of WCW. Punk noted that he was on the first and last Nitro, and at times, people have not given his due for how good he was.

Punk being in awe of Sting seems to be a recurring theme throughout the roster, and for a good reason. Sting might be getting older by the day, but his presence remains everlasting.

Also Read

If you're using the quote from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Edited by Ryan K Boman