5 dream matches for Darby Allin against current WWE Superstars

Darby Allin is arguably one of the brightest talents on the current AEW roster. Since signing with Tony Khan's promotion in April 2019, the young star has had exponential growth.

The babyfaced competitor had memorable bouts with the likes of Chris Jericho and CM Punk. The former AEW TNT Champion is currently embroiled in a feud with MJF, one of the biggest heels in the company.

On the September 29 episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF called out Darby Allin, saying he is the only pillar of AEW that MJF is yet to defeat. This led to a brawl between the two competitors.

On the October 6 episode of Dynamite, the feud gathered heat as MJF challenged Allin to a match before beating him down in the parking lot with help from The Pinnacle. It remains to be seen how this feud will develop in the coming days.

That said, with the in-ring talent and impressive performances we have seen from Darby Allin, if he were to square off with the current WWE roster, it would surely be a dream come true.

Here's a look at five dream matches for Darby Allin against the current WWE Superstars.

#5 Seth Rollins vs. Darby Allin

A match between Seth Rollins and Darby Allin would pin one of the biggest heels in WWE vs one of the biggest babyfaces in AEW.

The contest will be as exciting as Seth will rely more on his physicality in the ring whereas Allin will be more focused on his high-flying maneuvers.

Would the Curb Stomp be lethal for Allin or will the Coffin Drop spell curtains for the Monday Night Messiah? Whatever is the case, this bout would certainly be intriguing.

