Adam Cole's incredible Twitch earnings disclosed in recent leaks 

Thanks to a data breach, several Twitch streamers' income was leaked recently. The leak included AEW star Adam Cole's earnings as well.

Going by the name TheCHUGS, Adam Cole currently has 58,016 followers on Twitch. The AEW star plays a variety of video games and engages in playful banter with his fans.

As per the leaks, which Twitch confirmed a few hours later, Cole made an estimated $318,080 from his streams from September 2019 to September 2021. Apart from him, the earnings of Paige, Xavier Woods, Zelina Vega, among others, were also disclosed.

It's also worth noting that Cole's reluctance not to give up his Twitch account was one of the factors that led to his WWE departure. Cole is very fond of his Twitch fanbase and considers streaming an integral part of his life outside of wrestling.

Adam Cole credits Xavier Woods for helping him become a streaming star

In a recent interview, Adam Cole opened up on Xavier Woods' role in helping him set up his Twitch account. He stated that despite being one of the busiest people in the business, Woods took his time to explain all the basics of becoming a streamer.

UpUpDownDown @UpUpDwnDwn @AdamColePro youtu.be/-p3TknUbiiY#ad Get the Xavier Woods Bio-Mechanical support card when you watch the FULL VIDEO on #UUDD @WWESuperCard Season 7 is out NOW with a ton of new cards for you to collect and battle against! @AustinCreedWins Get the Xavier Woods Bio-Mechanical support card when you watch the FULL VIDEO on #UUDD! @WWESuperCard Season 7 is out NOW with a ton of new cards for you to collect and battle against! @AustinCreedWins @AdamColePro youtu.be/-p3TknUbiiY#ad https://t.co/taH8GXaqc8

Furthermore, the former NXT Champion lauded Xavier Woods for his creative genius and added that he had fun making content with him. Adam Cole appeared regularly on Woods' streams on his YouTube channel, UpUpDownDown, alongside other superstars.

